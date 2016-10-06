Ilocos’ drug gang member busted

BAGUIO CITY: A suspected local drug syndicate member was arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), policemen and Philippine Army troops during a sting in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday. Michael Talania Serna, 33, of Bissang, Barangay Baclig in Cabugao, and alleged member of “Casin Drug Group” operating in Ilocos Sur, was nabbed in Barangay Pug-os of the same town. Seized from him were five sachets of shabu amounting to P1,500. Similarly, the same operatives earlier caught tricycle driver Jieson Ramos Gaoat, 38, selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Maria, also in Ilocos Sur.

THOM F. PICAÑA