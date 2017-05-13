Ilocos’ entrepreneurs take more business lessons

BAUANG, La Union: Two hundred micro-small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) attended the 3-month mentoring session, “Go Negosyo: Kapatid Mentor Me program,” by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Region 1, which started this week here. Lecturers from the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship shared their ideas in incorporating innovation in products, services, operation processes, business models and other aspects of entrepreneurship for aspiring and current entrepreneurs.These could also bring bounding sessions through several business owners in the region. La Union is the first launching area in Region I after its pilot run last March 8 in Samar. Over 89 areas from 16 regions in the country were targeted to conduct the same activity within the year. Other provinces scheduled to have the same activity are Pangasinan in June, Ilocos Sur in July and Ilocos Norte in October.