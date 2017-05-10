Ilocos Norte creates 50,000 jobs

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte: The Provincial Employment Service Office (PESO) here was named top performing in Ilocos Region by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) for generating at least 50,000 jobs through the different employment campaigns. DoLE Assistant Regional Director Eldipio Atal Jr. handed a plaque of recognition to PESO Head Ann Marie Lizette Bitancor and Senior Provincial Board Member Matthew Marcos Manotoc. Since 2010, thousands of jobs have been generated through the governor’s programs including “Manang Imee equals Trabaho,” “Task Force Trabaho” and “Saguip Nars,” among others. To bridge the gap between local applicants and employers, PESO maintains an online job portal and consecutively conducts employment and career counseling, anti-illegal recruitment seminars, and other measures to ensure equitable jobs for all. These and other programs by the provincial government have contributed to the outflow of unemployment rate down to 4.2 percent making Ilocos Norte the least poor province in the region. Gov. Imee Marcos said the provincial government always aims to provide good and well-paying jobs for Ilocanos that will keep people from leaving the province as last economic resort.