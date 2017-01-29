Ilocos Norte crime rate down by 60% – police director

ILOCOS NORTE: The crime rate in Ilocos Norte has gone down by 60 percent, the drop being attributed to the provincial government’s relentless drive against crime in partnership with the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO).

Police Provincial Director Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said from 1,500 reported index crimes in 2015, only 600 were reported at the end of 2016, a 60-percent decrease.

He noted that the decrease in crime rate in the province is a good indicator that they have effective measures in the prevention of crimes.

“On our crime solution efficiency, the INPPO’s investigation efforts have also increased from 65 percent to 80 percent this 2016,” Nartatez said.

He added that the INPPO continues to strengthen the competence of the officers through the Capability Enhancement Program (CEP) and to the higher number of focused police operations and to crime efficiency.

“Through CEP, our police officers undergo a series of physical examinations and firearm skill tests to ensure that they are fit for any operation,” Nartatez said.

“We are continually recruiting younger people to join the police force to ensure that there will be no drop in police number,” he added.

“Our goal this 2017 is to intensify prevention of street crimes, further enhance our investigative capabilities, increase the number of arrests of those involved in illegal drugs and illegal firearms and strengthen the capability enhancement program,” the police official said

Meanwhile, Governor Imee Marcos has expressed full support to the police’s plan to fight criminality in the province.

“This is in line with our vision for development which includes heightened public safety under the campaign for a ‘livable’ province,” Marcos said.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO