Ilocos Norte govt shares ‘green fees’ with host town

LAOAG CITY: Effective next month, the “green fees” collected by the provincial government from tourists visiting the Kapurpurawan Rock Formation and Cape Bojeador lighthouse in Burgos, Ilocos Norte will be shared to the host municipality. Vice Gov. Eugenio Angelo Marcos Barba confirmed on Tuesday following the approval of an ordinance granting the sharing of green fee collections between the provincial government of Ilocos Norte to get 70 percent and the local government of Burgos will have 30 percent. Ranging from P10 to P20 per visitor, the green fee being collected at the main entrance of the different tourist destinations in the province is meant for the maintenance of its surroundings and other facilities. The provincial government initiated the improvement of the Burgos Rock Formation and Cape Bojeador which are now one of the top tourist destinations in Ilocos Norte while Burgos government takes charge of the provision and maintenance of water supply in the areas.