Ilocos Norte steps up sports tourism

ILOCOS Norte: Senior Provincial Board Member Matthew Manotoc welcomed the Beach Volleyball Republic Inc. (BVR) at the onset of its tour of the province. He said this is an avenue not just to “introduce beach volleyball to our children, but to let them experience the game. It will eventually instill in them principles of teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline.” The BVR on tour was in Currimao town for its two-day tournament at the Playa Tropical Resort Hotel, May 20-21. The BVR was formed in 2015 by a group of Philippine professional volleyball players, including former Ateneo Lady Eagles Charo Soriano and Bea Tan to promote beach volleyball in the country. Soriano said they “enjoyed” a tour of some of the province’s iconic tourist sites, including the Bangui windmills, before the games started. During the Currimao tour, 42 players from 21 local, national and international teams competed in three categories: women’s collegiate, men’s collegiate and men’s invitational.