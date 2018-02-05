Ilocos Norte: Traditional and modern

CEBU-based radio commentator Choy Torralba once shared an anecdote about Jesus Christ hailing from Ilocos Norte. The proof was the letters I.N.R.I. placed above Jesus on the cross. The meaning of I.N.R.I., according to Torralba: Ilocos Norte Region I.

And Jesus could have walked the dry, sandy fields of Ilocos Norte. People in this northern province are definitely very religious. On the first day of my visit there, accompanied by my husband who is a native of Paoay, we attended one burial and two novenas. One of the novenas was in remembrance of a 10-year-old boy who, more than 30 years ago, died after falling from a carabao. Life in the quiet rural barrio where the boy’s family continues to live, probably hasn’t changed much in the passing years. The women gather to pray the “Hail Mary” and “Our Father” in Ilocano, have a snack, and share the days’ little happenings with each other.

Here people practice unique local traditions in connection with death. For instance, the day after a burial, rice stalk is burned and the ashes placed in a basket. On the beach, where the close relatives of the deceased will kneel, the basket is held over the head, seawater poured into it and the water—now mixed with the ashes—showers the kneeling person who will “wash” his hair with it. Afterwards, the ashes are washed off in the sea. This ritual is called golgol and is done “to drive away the spirit of a dead relative recently buried that he or she may go straight to heaven” (Pasuquin Facebook page).

During the last novena to mark the third death anniversary, the relatives of the deceased remove their black shirts or blouses. This ritual ends the formal period of mourning.

Of course, no ritual would be complete without the partaking of a meal or at least a snack. On such an occasion one might be treated to four kinds of differently shaped and flavored rice cakes: suman, baduya, bitsobitso, and patupat.

Tradition mixes with modernity. There is smoked meat Southern US-style and excellent wines on the menu of Smoke Bar and Restaurant at the Paseo de Paoay and a spectacular view of San Agustin Church and its sprawling park. The church is a Unesco World Heritage site. Unfortunately, the interior of the church is fast deteriorating with the paint peeling off the walls.

While many tourists visit Paoay, they don’t spend much money. This is a pity as restaurants such as Smoke with its modern interior design, international menu and professional waiters, need a steady flow of dining guests to survive. The tourism sector in Ilocos Norte is growing but compared to premier tourist destinations such as, for example, Bohol and El Nido, the province still has a long way to go. Since jobs for college graduates are few—Ilocos Norte is thinly populated, its economy predominantly agricultural—the tourism sector could potentially not only provide much needed jobs but also give a boost to other sectors that would benefit directly or indirectly from more tourists spending more money. When Cebu Pacific stopped flying to Laoag a year ago, leaving PAL as the only airline servicing Laoag City, it became more difficult for visitors to travel to Ilocos Norte, especially for those who don’t live in Luzon.

The call centers or BPO establishments in San Nicolas town provide job opportunities for college graduates from both Ilocos Norte and neighboring provinces. Accenture and EGS together employ an estimated 2,000 employees. The arrival of these companies led to the expansion of Robinson’s Ilocos Norte, creating more jobs and income-generating opportunities for Ilocanos.

Ilocanos, more than any other Filipino ethnic or regional group, are known for leaving home for Manila or abroad in the search of gainful employment. That San Nicolas was able to attract global BPO companies was mainly due to the vision of lawyer Hilario Valdez, a member of the Valdez clan of San Nicolas and founder-CEO of the Venvi Group, a conglomerate that is involved in everything from organic farming to construction.

