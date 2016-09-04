Ilocos Norte vice mayor’s ‘drug-using’ brother surrenders

BATAC CITY, Ilocos Norte: A brother of the vice mayor of this city described by police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 1 as a big-time drug lord in Ilocos Norte and listed as one of the top priority drug pushers in the region has voluntarily surrendered to the police station here and denied his involvement in the illegal drug trade. Supt. Marlon Paiste, Batac City chief of police, said Joseph Jay Nalupta, brother of Vice Mayor Jeffrey Nalupta, surrendered to Mayor Albert Chua after almost two weeks of negotiations conducted through “Oplan Tokhang.” Jay, a former punong barangay of Barangay 1-N. Ricarte, is the husband of incumbent city councilor Eugenia Violeta Nalupta and son of former mayor Jesus Nalupta Sr. who served for six years. The vice mayor said his brother wanted to clear his name after being implicated in the drug trade. He voluntarily surrendered for fear of his life and complained that he is receiving death threats since he was named a drug lord in the province based on intelligence reports of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame, Quezon City.