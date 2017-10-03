Ilocos Sur to benefit from Palaro hosting

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Singson expects the province’s economy and tourism to get a big boost when they host the annual Palarong Pambansa in April next year.

Advertisements

Singson said the province was elated when they were chosen by the Department of Education (DepEd) to host the annual conclave for elementary and high school student athletes in the country, and they will do their best to meet the expectations of the participating regions.

“This is very meaningful for us, for the first time, Ilocos Sur will host this prestigious sports event. We will show to the whole nation what the Ilocosurians are capable of in hosting the Palarong Pambansa,” said Singson in a statement released to media.

Singson said Ilocos Sur prepared hard to bag the hosting rights as the province has renovated the state-of-the-art Quirino Stadium as well as other infrastructures and the billeting of the participants.

Singson led the bidding team composed of Department of Education (DepEd) Region I director Alma Ruby C. Torio, Ilocos Sur Schools Division superintendent Gemma Tacuycuy, provincial administrator Cara Michelle Peredo, and provincial sports coordinator Marius Cabudol.

Ilocos Sur bested Marikina City, Baguio City, Bulacan and Ilagan City, Isabela for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa hosting.

“We have evaluated these facilities and they definitely met the criteria,” said DepEd assistant secretary Tonisito M.C. Umali on why they picked Ilocos Sur.

Ilocos Sur will dry run its facilities as it hosts the Luzon leg of the 2017 Batang Pinoy on October 22 to 29 in Vigan City.