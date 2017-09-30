Ilocos Sur cops Palaro hosting rights

The Province of Ilocos Sur has bagged the hosting rights of the 2018 Palarong Pambansa, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones announced on Saturday.

“We had a group of technical inspectors that visited these local government units and they really scored almost the same. But the province of Ilocos Sur championed the bidding because of its offering on how to make the conduct of the Palaro different for next year,” Briones said.

She said that all bidders were assessed based on their readiness and the completeness of their sports facilities, as well as the compliance of these facilities to international standards.

Ilocos Sur beat Marikina City, Baguio City, Bulacan and Ilagan City, Isabela for the hosting rights of the annual sporting event for elementary and high school.