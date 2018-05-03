Ilocos Sur town, power firm in green partnership

A COUPLE of hours away down south from the famous Vigan City is the landlocked municipality of Alilem, whose mayor claims can be a model for lasting partnerships between localities and power-generating firms.

Mayor Mar Ruel Sumabat of Alilem said his municipality may not have the picturesque Hispanic architecture similar to its more popular neighbors, but it has been contributing much more as the world faces the challenge of environmental conservation.

“I admit, it is impossible to think of Ilocos Sur province without being drawn to its old-word charm, but we also have something to offer in this quiet little town than the Crisologo Street, among others, downtown Vigan,” he said.

Since 1997, Alilem town has been hosting the Bakun AC hydro project of Luzon Hydro Corp. (LHC), an affiliate of AboitizPower subsidiary Hedcor.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. The company is one of the largest power producers in the Philippines.

Sumabat said that for over 20 years, the town of Alilem has been taking pride in being home to the 70-megawatt (MW) power generation facility that delivers Cleanergy, the AboitizPower brand for clean and renewable energy for the Luzon grid.

During the recently held Alilem town fiesta, Sumabat shared how Bakun AC has generated benefits for the community.

“Alilem would not be what it is today if not for the Bakun AC hydro project. We are humbled by the solid support of AboitizPower, Hedcor, and Luzon Hydro Corp. for our community since the project was still in the construction phase up until today. They are the reason why this small town has been soaring high and making waves in every aspect of development,” Sumabat said.

In addition to the significant economic contribution of Bakun AC to the community, AboitizPower has been working closely with the local government of Alilem for various corporate social responsibility projects focusing on education, health, livelihood, and environment, among others.

Sumabat said Hedcor has delivered on its committed community projects for Alilem amounting to P9.2 million in the last three years.

“We are proud to be a partner of an organization that has a purpose of not only growing the business and powering progress in its host communities, but also has a sincere concern for the environment,” he added.

Carlos Aboitiz, Hedcor president and chief operating officer, said the partnership between AboitizPower and Alilem town shows the environment and the community can co-exist with infrastructure and economic development, as long as trust and true partnership exist.

Not only investors

He said key to this is the mindset of AboitizPower that it is not merely an investor in a locality —the company is also a member of the community, a neighbor, and a partner.

“Our Cleanergy portfolio would not have been successful without the support of the communities where we operate. As we continue to grow our renewables to promote a more sustainable energy option, we recognize the invaluable role of our partners in allowing us to make a difference in their communities, so that they, too, can make a difference in more people’s lives,” Aboitiz said.

He said the company is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy, with several hydroelectric, geothermal, and solar power generation facilities. It also has various fossil-fired power plants in its generation portfolio to support the baseload and peak energy demands of the country.

The company also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, including the second and third largest private utilities in the country.

Aboitiz said it recognizes the role of its strong partnership with the local leadership of Alilem town in continuously advancing business and communities, which is the reason the municipality continues to grow as a community even if population increases over time.

“We don’t view ourselves merely as power plant operators, but as productive members of a larger community. We are here to play our role in helping power the growth of Alilem and in helping the community realize its aspirations,” Aboitiz said.