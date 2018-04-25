Ilocos tracksters thrash rivals in PRISAA

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL: Ilocos Region tracksters Rocky Ramos and Laila Manganaan bagged the 100m dash gold medal in their respective divisions in the 2018 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games athletics competitions at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex here.

Ramos topped the men’s class with a time of 10.06 seconds while Manganoon dominated the women’s division with 12.85 seconds.

Cagayan Valley’s Gio de Vera, on the other hand, ruled the secondary boys with 11.08 seconds while Bicol bet Sharlemaine Harris reigned supreme in the secondary girls with 12.38 seconds.

Harris became the only runner from Bicol to win the century dash traditionally dominated by runners from Visayas and Mindanao.

She tried to carry her winning ways to the 200m but just won bronze with 26.91 seconds.

Jenneth Joy Bautista of Ilocos Region topped the event after clocking 26.72 seconds, ahead of silver medalist Rhea Mae Borres of Western Visayas (26.84).

Cebu-based runner Melody Perez clinched her second gold in athletics by topping the 5,000m women’s event with 20:31.84.

Western Visayas bet Rodelyn Onato finished second with 20:40.20 and Diana Mae Momoracion third with 20:45.59.

Western Visayas long jumper Jose Balibeste posted 7.06m to rule the men’s division followed by John Rafola of Central Visayas (6.89m) and Marven Esteban (6.75m).

Western Visayas has so far won 11 gold, 10 silver, and seven bronze medals. It garnered five more gold medals in athletics through Louie Baton in men’s 5,000m walk (29:02.65), Rowell Christian Derecho in men’s 200m (22.25 seconds), Kim Villaruz in 1,500m secondary girls (5:31.65), John Renzy men’s javelin (45.96m) and Analyn Saul in women’s high jump (1.41m).

Central Visayas dominated the tae kwon do poomsae events with 11 gold, five silver, and two bronze medals.

After two days of competition, Central Visayas is leading the seniors medal tally with 46-31-22 followed by Western Visayas (22-24-18) and Western Mindanao (16-5-3).

Western Visayas is leading the youth division medal standings with 44-38-27 followed by Central Visayas (35-19-3) and Davao Region (16-17-18).