Ilocos United FC withdraws from PFL 2018 season

Just like in the case of FC Meralco Manila, Ilocos United chief executive officer Tony Lazaro cited lack of sponsorship as the main reason why his club will not play in the next season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

“Unfortunately, after months of negotiation, efforts to attract a new naming sponsor for the team were unsuccessful. Consequently, it has become financially prohibitive to continue (our) participation in the PFL,” Lazaro said in a statement posted late Thursday on the team’s official Facebook page.

Lazaro explained that the failure to secure a steady broadcasting outfit in the inaugural season of the league scared off investors.

“Primarily, the lack of broadcasting exposure in 2017 created an apprehension in the corporate community, cascading into a series of afflictions that has ultimately led to our withdrawal from the competition,” he said.

The PFL had a good start in May of last year as it reached an agreement with the People’s Television Network to televise several games.

The station, however, stopped airing the matches midway through the season without stating any reason, leaving fans and team owners frustrated. The national league instead resorted to online live streaming.

Lazaro said a reliable television partner would make things better in 2019.

“We are cautiously optimistic of a potential return to the PFL for the 2019 season, whereby secured broadcasting exposure will hopefully lead to higher confidence from potential sponsorship partners.”

For now, the Vigan-based club will focus on the work it started in the province.

“In the meantime, the foundation of football development we helped build in Ilocos will continue, including grassroots initiatives at local schools, women’s futsal, Special Olympics, and of course, the IUFC Academy.”

The club’s management is yet to announce its plan for the players and coaching staff that will be displaced because of the team’s exit from PFL.

With Ilocos United’s departure, the league is now left with only six squads namely Ceres Negros FC, Davao Aguilas FC, Global Cebu FC, JPV Marikina FC, Kaya FC-Makati and Stallion Laguna FC.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA