Iloilo-based BPO companies sign voluntary code of conduct

ILOILO CITY: Business process outsourcing (BPOs) companies based in Iloilo signed a “Voluntary Code of Conduct” Monday as their means to promote good relationship and respect within the industry.

“This code of conduct is voluntary; it doesn’t bind us to any laws but this is just to promote respect among us BPOs. We are in favor of the code of conduct so we have means of control among all of the BPOs,” said Vivienne Araneta, operations director-client delivery of Transcom.

The signing was part of the activities lined up in Monday’s celebration of the Labor Day that was held at the Atria activity center in Mandurriao district here.

To date, there are about 45 registered BPOs in Iloilo and close to 30 are already members of the Iloilo Federation of Information Technology (I-FIT).

The BPO sector is also the top job generators during Monday’s job fair.

Araneta said that this month, they intend to hire an average of 300 to 500 workers.

Meanwhile, Nearsol, a company from Guatemala, which chose Iloilo as its debut location in the Philippines is looking forward to hire around 600 workers.

“It’s a very good area to invest. Upon doing our market research, we were able to determine, of course there is a lot of competition but also the culture here in the Philippines is very awesome and that we wanted to bring to our business as well,” said Eduardo Castillo from Nearsol-Guatemala who came over to this city for the job fair.

“We need up to 700; opportunities are very open. Nearsol’s first site in the Philippines is Iloilo and we are continuously looking for people to join us,” said Au Jardeleza of Nearsol Philippines.

On the other hand, Teletech hires 50 to 100 weekly, according to Cristy Marie Tabanao, talent acquisition marketing and communications specialist of the company.

Close to 20,000 vacancies, both local and abroad, were made available during the job fair.

Jundee Dalpatan, who was offered a job on the spot, said he was very happy that the government has this kind of activity as he was given an opportunity to find a greener pasture abroad.

Dalpatan used to work for the Vallacar Transit and was hired as electrical aircon installer for Qatar.

The Labor Day job fair was spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).