Iloilo bettor bags P137-M lotto pot

A lone bettor from Iloilo bagged the P137.2 million jackpot of the Grandlotto 6/55 of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Saturday night.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lucky winner bought the winning 6/55 ticket from a lotto outlet in Barotoc Viejo, Iloilo.

He added the bettor got the winning combination 34-42-08-15-23-20 using standard bet (maintained numbers).

Apart from the lucky jackpot winner, 24 other bettors won the second prize amounting to P63,100 after guessing five of the six-number winning combination.