Iloilo bridge reconstruction completed by 2Q 2018 – DPWH

The P200-million reconstruction of Tumagbok Bridge in Miagao, Iloilo is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2018, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Friday. The project involves the construction of four lanes, three spans pre-stressed concrete girder (PSCG), Type IV bridge on bored pile foundation, electrical lights, approaches and slope protection, with a total length of 35 meters. “This bridge is significant since it is along the Iloilo–Antique Road which is the only route from Iloilo City to the southern part of Iloilo going to the province of Antique,” Wenceslao Leaño, DPWH Regional Office VI director, said in a statement. The new bridge is the old two-lane bridge widened to complement the widening along Iloilo–Antique Road. According to the engineering office of DPWH Iloilo First District, the main support of the 80-year old bridge was broken and reinforced but is not strong enough to support the structure and calls for an immediate replacement. “Safety of the motorists and the general public is our main concern why we decided to replace the old, damaged bridge, considering that its steel members are already rusty and should not be used anymore,” Assistant Regional Director Jose Al Fruto said.