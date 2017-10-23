Iloilo City crime rate drops to 66%

ILOILO City remains a peaceful metropolis as the crime rate dropped 66.16 percent, according to City Police Office acting director Senior Supt. Henry Biñas. The city police recorded a decrease to only 45 crime incidents from October 16 to 22, from 133 crime incidents posted on the same period last year. “The decrease of theft and physical injury under index crime has contributed to a decrease of total incidents,” Biñas noted. Only five theft cases were reported last week, a drop of 70.58 percent from 17 cases during the same period last year.

As well as only nine physical injuries recorded during the third week of October this year, down by 57.14 percent from 21 cases in 2016. “Some 120 minors were rescued last week and personally, I believe that strict enforcement of the 10 p.m.–4 a.m. curfew somehow greatly contributed to reduction of criminality in city,” Biñas added. Meanwhile, operatives arrested Romy Tambas, No.1 most wanted person by Jaro Police Station and Noli Jabatan, No. 2 most wanted by Mandurriao Police in separate operations recently.