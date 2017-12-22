Iloilo eyes firecracker zones

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has recommended two areas in Iloilo City that would be identified as firecracker zones where selling of firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials would be allowed, city administrator Hernando Galvez.

City Fire Marshall, Chief Insp. Bartolome Biliran recommended Circumferential road 1 corner Jocson Street, San Jose Arevalo and Circumferential road -1 corner Iloilo East Coast Capiz (along Ondoy’s Sugbahan) in Buhang, Jaro as these are situated away from densely populated areas.

The BFP also recommended that the stall for the display shall have a distance of one meter apart, of 2×4 meters in dimension and eight square meters floor area. It has to have a double walling and tin or galvanized iron sheet as outer side and GI sheet roofing/shed.

The display shall be provided with plastic cover.

Vendors have to install “No Testing” and “No Smoking” signages, refrain from cooking and use of electrical outlets. Moreover, only LED lights will be used within the premises.

At least one fire extinguisher each stall shall be required.

PNA