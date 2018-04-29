Iloilo to boost business hub status with Courtyard

Opening of the Marriott-owned business hotel a boon to Iloilo’s commerce and tourism

With the official public opening of Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo on Tuesday, May 1, not only will it serve as good news to business travelers in and out of the city, it actually sends the strong message that Iloilo is evidently emerging as a business and tourism hub faster than ever.

In a recent news briefing, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo General Manager Cleofe Albiso was quoted as saying, “In the Philippines, the two bigger options for business destinations are Manila and of course, Cebu. With the saturation, traffic and cost that go with it, having another venue option for meetings, incentives, conventions, and events (MICE) is really good. Iloilo is beginning to attract that.”

She pointed out that the presence of Courtyard will ensure that the international market will consider Iloilo more as a go-to point.

First in Western Visayas

Located at the Megaworld Boulevard in Mandurriao, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo is opening doors as the first international hotel brand in Western Visayas. The 326-room hotel is owned by Megaworld Corporation, under the management of Marriott International. It is expected to offer guests travelling for business and pleasure a reliable, convenient access to fast-paced information technology industry, as well as to the province’s finest tourist destinations.

In an interview, Courtyard’s VP and global brand manager Callette Nielsen indicated that Courtyard is known for being a brand that “listens to business travelers” as new-age technology is quickly altering the routine of how people travel. “Courtyard,” she said, “is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to.”

The latest in hospitality business offers new room designs of comfortable tech-powered spaces where guests can store bags on the “Luggage Drop” and plug personal devices into the “Tech Drop” ledge.

Linking Park

Looking from a bird’s eye view, Megaworld’s move to develop one of its largest townships in Iloilo City has resulted to a healthy business atmosphere in the midst of this emerging metropolis.

The area called Iloilo Business Park has effectively turned into a vibrant hub of activity, transforming into the city’s new central business district.

The sprawling 72-hectare is no doubt instrumental in boosting even more the thriving BPO (business process outsourcing) sector in the city. The Park is right at the center of the city’s campaign to be a top destination for business meetings and conventions.

In addition, the 1.1-kilometer Festive Walk Parade strip, the longest commercial strip in the city, is likewise located within IBP. Thus, anticipation for the P2.2-billion Festive Walk Mall to open soon reaches fever high.

According to analyis, while Manila is somewhat beset with a gradual slowdown in investments from outsourcing firms, Iloilo City has remained steady strong for further growth and development.

Clearly, the IBP has proven itself valuable in strengthening the city’s reputation as one of the country’s premiere MICE hubs on-the-rise.

The city’s growth in the MICE industry can nevertheless be attributed to the creation of Iloilo Convention Center inside the IBP compound that boasts a 3,700-seat capacity main hall and some 500-seat second floor function rooms.

To get a clearer picture of this booming set-up, the Center is located near what is hailed as the very first Courtyard hotel in the Philippines, owned by the world’s largest hotel company with more than 5,700 properties in over 110 countries.

Megaworld’s Jennifer Palmares-Fong, VP for sales and marketing for IBP, ensured that the development will co-exist with the natural beauty of the province and its main city. She stated, “Iloilo Business Park is one of our flagship townships in the Visayas-Mindanao area. But we’re not here to just build buildings and construct structures, we also hope to help preserve the culture, tradition, and heritage of Iloilo.”