Iloilo university home to arbitration center

The Philippine Arbitration Center in the Visayas (PACV), the first outside Metro Manila, opened in Iloilo City on Saturday.

The center is also the first school-based arbitration center in Southeast Asia, Joenar Pueblo, PACV president, said in a media interview.

Located inside the University of San Agustin, the PAVC was established in cooperation with the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc. and the University of San Agustin College of Law.

Pueblo said one of the main functions of the center is “encouraging commercial arbitration of cases” rather than going to court, which usually takes a long time.

He added the arbitration center “speeds up the solution of disputes of commercial cases” and “de-clogs the cases in the court”.

“We have an arbitration center of international caliber here and it is good because it is inside a university,” he said.

Cases in arbitration only takes one year to be resolved, faster compared to ordinary cases that would take five to ten years.

Pueblo said arbitration is a requirement in resolving conflicts in line with biddings and awards.