ILOILO wants recheck of BPO fire security

Iloilo City Mayor Jose Espinosa 3rd has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to recheck the fire security of all Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies located in malls in the city. Espinosa issued the order in wake of the tragic incident in Davao City where more than 30 people, mostly call center staff, died after they were trapped inside the mall where an American BPO firm was located. He said the PNP and the BFP should ensure that call center companies have complied with the fire safety standard. “They have to check if the fire exits are open and well-lighted so that if brownout occurs or if there is fire, the staff can see the exits and can easily escape,” he said. Espinosa added that the BFP should conduct fire drills for BPO employees.