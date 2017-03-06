IM Dimakiling finishes 3rd in Asian Zonal meet

International Master (IM) Oliver Dimakiling took the third place honors in the 2017 Asian Zonal Championship held at the Tagaytay International Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Dimakiling finished with six points on four wins, four draws and a loss.

He outplayed Filipino FIDE Master (FM) Roel Abelgas in the third round, Malaysian FM Nguyen An Khoi in the fourth, Singaporean IM Goh Wei Ming in the seventh and Filipino untitled Rhenzie Kyle Sevillano in the eighth.

Dimakiling settled for draw with GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son of Vietnam (first round), IM Haridas Pascua of the Philippines (second), GM Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy of Vietnam (fifth) and FM Liu Xiangyi of Singapore (ninth).

His lone defeat was handed by Yeoh Li Tian of Malaysia in the sixth round.

Yeoh and Ngoc Truong Son dominated the event with seven points each.

But Yeoh grabbed the top spot by virtue of superior tiebreak points.

More importantly, Yeoh and Ngoc Truong Son qualified to the prestigious FIDE World Cup slated in September in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The placings of the other Filipinos in the tournament were Pascua (seventh), IM Paulo Bersamina (eighth), GM Rogelio Barcenilla (12th), GM Darwin Laylo (14th), GM John Paul Gomez (15th), GM Julio Catalino Sadorra (16th), IM Rolando Nolte Jr. (18th), GM Rogelio Antonio Jr. (19th) and Stephen Rome Pangilinan (20th).

In the women’s division, Woman IM (WIM) Jan Jodilyn Fronda and untitled Christy Lamiel Bernales wound up in a four-way tie for ninth place with 4.5 points apiece while Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna was at 13th position with four points.

WIM Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam secured the crown with seven points while Vietnam’s WGM Hoang Thi Bao Tram and Singapore’s WIM Gong Qianyun ended second and third, respectively.