IM Dimakiling shines in Selangor Open Chess

International Master (IM) Oliver Dimakiling posted six wins and three draws in nine rounds to rule the 44th Selangor Open Chess Tournament held at the Cititel Mid Valley Grand Ballroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dimakiling collected 7.5 points to bag the 6,000 Malaysian Ringgit top purse.

The Filipino champion blasted Adelard Bai of Taiwan in the first round, Ryan Chan Yi Meng of Malaysia in the second round, Najiha Azman Hisham Nur of Malaysia in the third round, Filipino IM Emmanuel Senador in the fifth round, IM Jimmy Liew Chee-Meng of Malaysia in the seventh round and Filipino Hamed Nouri in the eighth round.

He also agreed to a draw with top seed Grandmaster (GM) Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam in the fourth round, GM RR Laxman of India in the sixth round and Filipino FIDE Master (FM) Nelson Villanueva in the ninth round.

Nguyen finished second with seven points while Laxman, Villanueva, Filipino IM Haridas Pascua, GM Alexei Barsov of Uzbekistan and Dee Gukesh of India were in a five-way tie for third with 6.5 each.

Senador and compatriot Efren Bagamasbad were tied in eighth with six points apiece while Nouri, Ian Udani and Stewart Manaog were in a group of 5.5-pointers.

Meanwhile, FM Alekhine Nouri guns for the top honors in the Challenger Section of the tournament organized by the Chess Association of Selangor and sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

The 11-year-old Nouri will be facing Kanth Ranjini of India; En Ding Dao of Malaysia; Gero Kuich of Switzerland; Teh Wee Zhun, Azhar Muhd Irfan Haqqim and Joel Su Weng Yang of Malaysia; Deep Joshi Gagan of India; and Nadarajan Ragu Ram and Ziad Abdul Razak Tariq of Malaysia.