‘I’m just doing my job,’ says Manila Times reporter amid new death threats

“I’m just doing my job.”

This is what Manila Times reporter Jomar Canlas said on Wednesday, a day after he went to the Manila Police District (MPD) to report receiving new death threats.

Canlas received another death threat and reported this to the MPD on Tuesday. He said he received a similar one last January 18.

Manila police have since assigned bodyguards for Canlas, a veteran reporter for the Times.

Canlas covers the Department of Justice and the courts, including the Supreme Court, from which he ran a series of exclusives for the paper against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno who is now the subject of impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives for corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. RAADEE S. SAUSA