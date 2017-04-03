‘I’m a Lady’—new anthem for little girls

Since animated movie Smurfs: The Lost Village began its promotions and finally opened in cinemas on Friday, little girls have been happily singing along to Grammy Award-winning superstar Meghan Trainor’s song “I’m a Lady,” composed especially for the Sony Picture Animation franchise.

With a music video to go along with it, the song champions individuality among women and its little lady listeners alike with such lyrics as “And I don’t look like them (but I ain’t worried about it); I don’t talk like them (but I ain’t worried about it); But I know I’m a gem; ‘Cause I’m a lady.”

“I’m so excited to be singing ‘I’m a Lady’ for this movie,” said Trainor, who also voices a new character, Smurf Melody. “It’s a song that I love and am very proud of. Getting to play a small part in the film with my character, Smurf Melody, makes this all the more exciting. So happy to be a part of the Smurfs family!”

In this fully animated, fresh new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette—formerly the lone lady in the blue posse—and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.

Directed by Kelly Asbury, the film, which is now showing nationwide, is written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon, based on the characters and works of Peyo. Produced by Jordan Kerner and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews, the film features the voices of Demi Lovato as Smurfette, Rainn Wilson as Gargamel, Joe Manganiello as Hefty Smurf, Jack McBrayer as Clumsy Smurf, Danny Pudi as Brainy Smurf, Michelle Rodriguez as Smurf Storm, Ellie Kemper as Smurf Blossom, Ariel Winter as Smurf Lily, with Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf and Julia Roberts as Smurf Willow.

To enhance young audience’s enjoyment in watching Smurfs: The Lost Village, fast food chain McDonald’s has also released eight Smurf Happy Meal Toys in its tradition to partner with blockbuster movie franchises geared at children.