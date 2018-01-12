‘I’m richest policeman in PH’ – PNP Chief de la Rosa

PHILIPPINE National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa is the happiest and “richest” policeman in the country at the moment.

And why not, with the approval of the salary increases for soldiers and policemen, de la Rosa’s monthly base pay had more than doubled, according to the PNP head himself on Friday.

“Nagulat ako na lumabas is 79 percent na increase sa sweldo ko. Ako na ang pinakamayaman na pulis ngayon. In terms of sweldo, ako na ang pinakamayaman na pulis sa Pilipinas kaya masaya ako,” he said.

(I was surprised with the 79 percent increase in my salary. I am the richest policeman now. In terms of pay, I am the richest policeman in the Philippines that’s why I’m happy.)

As promised in his presidential campaign, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the salary increases for soldiers and policemen effective on January 1, 2018 under Joint Resolution 01.

As PNP director general, de la Rosa will receive a monthly base pay of P121,143 – a 79 percent increase from the previous P67,500 in the first year. In 2019, the PNP chief will receive P149,785.

De la Rosa also said the increase should improve the productivity of police, especially the PO1s who would enjoy a 100-percent increase on their monthly base salary.

“Magpatrol sila ng husto.Mag-aresto sila hindi yung patulog tulog [at]patext text. Dapat aggressive approach. Kailangan ganun dapat ang mga kapulisan,” he said.

(They should patrol well. Arrest criminals and not sleep or text while on the job.)

De la Rosa, however, is on extended term and will retire from the service in March. ROY NARRA