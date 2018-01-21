The image of now-hot, now-cold Elite 

It was only good while it lasted.

A little over a week ago, Blackwater dealt favorite Barangay Ginebra San Miguel a 94-77 reversal in what many believed had slain the Kings’ myth and the Elite’s image as one of the PBA’s favorite whipping boys and chokers.

Earlier last December 27 in this PBA 43rd Season kick off conference Philippine earned reputation that the Dioceldo Sy-owned franchise has, indeed, come of age.

Coach Leo Isaac charges’ last two outings cast doubts to their new-found image following a 92-83 spanking the Talk ‘N Text Tropang Texters dealt them last January 17 and the 101-76 they got from the Global Port Batang Pier only last Friday.

Some Elite believers blamed these setbacks on the scheduling claiming why their favorite team had to play back-to-back in a span of two days while the other teams, especially those in the upper echelon of rankings following the team standing after the pro-league’s 42nd season are given ample time to rest.

Even Global Port mentor Pido Jarencio observed this when he said during the post-game meeting with the media that fatigue was the factor that made the Elite in. “Simple lang naman ang bilin ko sa mga bata, Pagod na ang mga ‘yan at back-to-back naglaro, kaya takbuhan natin,” Jarencio said. And his boys responded by exploiting their run-and-gun game right from the start. “Kami rin naman ganun din ang situwasyon. Nasa ilalim din kami sa standing kaya mas madalas din an laro namin.”

Defending champion san Miguel Beer, meanwhile, merely went into the motion of picking up its third straight victory to keep its immaculate slate in its bid for a rare fourth consecutive All-Filipino crown.

With Arwind Santos and June Mar Fajardo combining for 51 big points and three other Beermen contributing 10 or more points, coach Leo Austria’s charges just coasted along in he first three quarters before lowering the boom in the payoff period running away.

Santos and Fajardo, likewise, tended the board with authority in a combined 29 rebounds with the 6-foot-9 Cebuano pulling down 16r and he “Spider Man” 13 in SMC’ total 62 as 50 of the Road Warriors.

But the Beermen giants had four assists each behind Alex Cabagnot’s fame high nine and Chris Ross’ five. Santos, too, in defense ending up with a pair of blocked shots and steals.

Don’t look now but the NBA All-Star game set February 18 can turn out an extension of the rivalry between the title-defending Golden State Warriors last year’s losing finalists Cleveland Cavaliers. It can also be a continuation of the feud between four-time MVP LeBron James of the Cavs and Stephen Curry of he Warriors.

This is because the duo ended up the highest vote getters in the recently completed balloting for the composition of the two teams representing the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference This will mark the NBA’s first All-Star Game without a matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

As such, the two are assigned as captains of the opposing squads—James for the East and Curry for the West. As skippers, James and Curry are given the right to select members of their respective sides from the list of eight others who emerged the top vote getters that make up the starters—Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Kyri Irving, Joel Embiid of the East and Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, James Harden, DeMarcus Cousins of the West.

The starters, voted in by fans, players and a media panel, were revealed Thursday. James has the first pick in the draft as the leading vote getter overall, while Curry has first choice of jersey color, due to the Western Conference having home team status for the game.

Notably absent from the starting group is reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook, despite the six-time Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star and two-time All-Star Game MVP averaging a near triple-double (24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists) for the second consecutive season.

The reserves will be revealed next week and it’s most likely that Curry’ Warriors teammates Klay Thompson will make it to the list and, and so are James Cavs teammates Kevin Love and Iasiah Thomas, too. It’s a foregone conclusion then that they will be drafted by their teammate captains.

Adding extra drama to the proceedings is the potential for some interesting pairings on the All-Star rosters, with friends, foes, rivals and stars from opposite sides of the conference divide joining forces in the All-Star Game for the first time.

The possibilities are endless, in fact, with current teammates Curry and Durant and Davis and Cousins possibly ending up on opposing sides as starters, while former teammates could potentially be reunited depending on how the draft plays out.

Curry already has a draft strategy mapped out for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. He admitted that what James does will likely dictate his moves, as James has the first pick in the draft. No surprise though, Curry said that he would snap up reigning Finals MVP and his teammate Kevin Durant if he were available.

“I’m pretty sure he [Durant] would be a pretty solid pick if you had the first pick,” Curry said. “If LeBron doesn’t take him, I probably will for sure.” However, if Durant goes to James with the first overall selection, Curry already has a backup in mind: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.