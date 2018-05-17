Imano challenges Tschopp for FISU golf tilt lead

LUBAO, Pampanga: Daiki Imano of Japan sizzled with a four-under 68 to ignite a neck-to-neck battle against leader Henry Tschopp in Day 2 of the 2018 FISU World University Golf Championship at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here.

Playing for the national team, Imano had a 140 total after two days to share the second to third places with teammate Taisei Shimizu, who built a 35-36 card for a one-under 71.

“I had some miscues today but I will keep this good round until the last day of competition,” said the 21-year old golfer.

Imano with six birdies and two bogeys is lagging behind two-day leader Tschopp with five birdies on top of three bogeys in the tournament sanctioned by the International Sports University Federation (FISU).

“I will play like the first and second days, and not think about too much. I hope I can get the ball close to the pin and make some putts so I can keep the momentum going,” said Tschopp, who is an incoming freshman student at the Western Texas College.

Shimizu registered a one-under par 71 highlighted by six birdies to save his five bogeys.

Meanwhile, 21-year old Filipino bet Jonas Magcalayo stumbled with a 76 as he drops from No. 4 to a share of No. 16 with Muhammad Afif Muhammad Razif of Malaysia.

National mainstay Ruperto Zaragosa posted an even-par 72 to grab a share of No. 18 with four others.

Japan’s Imano and Katsuragawa have had a 70 for a 279 total after two days of play in the men’s team competition.

Switzerland is sailing solo second with 284 followed by Hong Kong with 286.

Hei Nam Isabella Leung of Hong Kong is still leading the women’s division with a 71 for 144.

Charlotte Lafourcade of France and Dasom Ma of South Korea are sharing the second to the third places with a 145 total.

Annika Guangko and Denize Pineda of the Philippines were at distant 28th and 30th with 175 and 195 total, respectively.

The tournament, organized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines, is backed by the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Pradera Verde, Arena Lux Enterprise, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., Seascape Village, and Aurora Securities, Inc.