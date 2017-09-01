Imee clueless on gold bars, ‘no talks with govt yet’

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos said her family was not yet in talks with the government to return ill-gotten wealth including a large volume of gold bars, after President Rodrigo Duterte said that the Marcoses were willing to talk.

But the Marcoses trust that Duterte would be able to end litigation that has taken years, she said.

“Wala pa, wala pa. Tiwala kami sa Presidente na siya ang makakapagtapos ng deka-dekadang kaso. At ‘yung pamilya nag-uusap pa subalit nasa kamay ng mga abugado (None yet, none yet. We trust that the President would be the one to end the decades-long case. The family is still discussing the matter but it is in the hands of lawyers),” Marcos said on Thursday.

Asked if there really was an intention to return the alleged ill-gotten wealth, she replied, “Pag-usapan na lang ng ating mga abugado (Our lawyers will talk).”

On Wednesday, Buhay party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr. said in a media briefing that former first lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos wanted to return the gold years ago, but was blocked by a certain “superpower.”

“I heard it directly from Congresswoman Imelda Marcos when I was mayor (of Manila). She said, I want to return the gold here and give it to the government so that all of our country’s debts will be no more. I said, why don’t you do it? She said a superpower was hindering it,” he said.

The former first lady, Atienza said, told him that the estimate of the gold was 7,000 tons.

Asked on the supposed 7,000-ton gold, Governor Marcos said on Thursday, “I do not know, I think it’s best that the lawyer respond to all these queries.”

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro told reporters that there should be no condition set for the return of the Marcoses’ wealth.

“There should be no condition, and those who should be held liable should be held liable,” he said.