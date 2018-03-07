Imee Marcos gives ‘50-50’ chance on Senate bid in 2019, says brother’s electoral protest taking ‘forever’

ILOCOS Norte Gov. Imee Marcos said there was a “50-50 chance” that she would run for the Senate in 2019, as a possible substitute for brother Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos whose electoral protest on the results of the 2016 vice presidential race was taking “forever.”

“Napag-usapan na ito sa pamilya namin dahil itong protesta ni Bongbong is taking forever. Maaaring iba na lang ang tatakbo sa national office dahil ayaw na rin niyang iabandona ang kanyang protesta,” Marcos told reporters at the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City on Wednesday.

(We’ve been talking about this in the family because Bongbong’s protest is taking forever. It’s possible that someone else may run for national office because he does not want to abandon his protest.)

Former senator Marcos asked the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) for a recount of the ballots in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental, and Iloilo on March 19.

He lost to then Congresswoman Leonor “Leni” Robredo by a 263,473 votes, alleging that poll fraud happened in these provinces.

The Ilocos Norte governor, who hinted about her candidacy in a speech at the Panagbenga or Baguio Flower Festival in Baguio City last February 24, did not say which party she would join if her decision becomes final.

When asked whether running for the Senate was her way of reviving the Marcos legacy, the eldest of the Maros children reiterated that her decision would not affect what her father, the former president Ferdinand Marcos, had done for the country during his term.

“Yung pagtakbo sa political office eh wala namang kinalaman sa legacy. ‘Yung legacy eh mananatili yan kahit anong gawin mo sa politika…at the end of the day, [my father’s]legacy will stand on its own and will be judged generation after generation,” she added.

(Running for political office has nothing to do with my father’s legacy. That will remain whatever you do in politics…at the end of the day, my father’s legacy will stand on its own and will be judged generation after generation.)

‘No regrets’

Meanwhile, Governor Marcos reiterated her family’s support for President Rodrigo Duterte whom they believed would bring about change in the country.

“Maybe because I believe that he will bring about change, I have become rational because for the longest time, nothing has been happening. I believe that he is the only one with political will who can bring change and that is what the majority of Filipinos see and that is what we see whether we like change or not,” Marcos said in Filipino.

When asked about the anti-drug campaign, the governor said:

“The anti-drug campaign has been effective. We can see the presence of media and the accused have the opportunity to defend themselves so I think we are witnessing a transformational leader and we were not wrong. We have no regrets. We like him a lot,” said Governor Marcos in Filipino and English.

She also said the her decision to run was not easy but that service to the country was more important regardless of where the candidate came from, citing the Senators Nancy Binay and Grace Poe who were also from Ilocos.

When asked about the criticisms against her family, the governor said:

“What is surprising are the millenials who are angry at my father. Sometimes I ask the youth and they tell me that this was what they learned in school. They said this was different from what their grandparents have been telling them during the time of my father – how prices were low, it was safer, and a lot of construction was going on. So with all the information, I advise the youth to be more discerning. If my family has been linked to a lot of anomalies then maybe we can also look at the good that we’ve done.”

Then president Ferdinand Marcos’ 20-year rule ended in 1986 when a bloodless uprising that came to be known as “people power” installed Corazon Aquino, widow of political archnemesis, former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., as president.

The Marcoses fled the country and lived in exile in Hawaii where the strongman died in 1989. WITH REPORTS FROM MIA MACATIAG, ALEC NALDO