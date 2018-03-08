Imee Marcos may run for Senate

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos on Tuesday said she may run for senator next year since her brother, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is not willing to drop his election protest against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Imee told reporters who attended the Pandesal forum in Quezon City there’s a 50-50 chance that she will seek a Senate seat.

“Napag-usapan na ito sa pamilya namin dahil itong protesta ni Bongbong is taking forever. Maaaring iba na lang ang tatakbo sa national office dahil ayaw na rin niyang iabandona ang kanyang protesta [Our family had discussed this because Bongbong’s protest is taking forever. Someone else may run for national office because he does not want to abandon his election protest],” she said.

The former senator, who lost to Robredo by 263,473 votes, had claimed that fraud marred the vice presidential election.

Bongbong had asked the Supreme Court, which sits as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to order the recount of ballots in pilot provinces Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo.

The initial recount has been set on March 19.

Imee, however, did not reveal under what party she will run.

The governor had hinted on a Senate run in her speech during the Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City on February 24.

When asked whether running for Senate is her way of reviving the Marcos legacy, Imee said he decision will not affect what her father, former president Ferdinand Marcos, has done for the country during his term.

“Yung pagtakbo sa political office eh wala namang kinalaman sa legacy. ‘Yung legacy eh mananatili yan kahit anong gawin mo sa politika (Running for political office has nothing to do with my father’s legacy. That will remain whatever you do in politics). At the end of the day, [my father’s]legacy will stand on its own and will be judged generation after generation,” she said.