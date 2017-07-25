ILOCOS Norte Gov. Imee Marcos has showed up finally in an investigation at the House of Representatives on the alleged misuse of P66 million worth of tobacco funds under her watch.

Marcos, with former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile as her lawyer, faced her accusers on Tuesday and insisted repeatedly that the use of the P66 million tobacco funds for the purchase of mini trucks and multi-cabs for farmers were all above board.

Marcos, who skipped three previous House hearings, said her office never received the Commission on Audit (COA) report containing adverse comments on the purchases using tobacco funds on cash advance, and that they used the money for speedy delivery of aid to farmers.

“I did not notice any irregularity. We were just trying to speed up the purchase since our farmers are in urgent need of their own vehicles that they can use to transport their harvest to the city and sell it themselves, instead of depending on traders,” Marcos said.

“You can meet the farmers, barangay captains, they are outside of Batasan, they will tell you how they benefitted from it and how thankful they are,” Marcos added.