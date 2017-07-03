Imee Marcos to have wifi in detention

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos will have a wifi connection, among other comforts, in her detention center in Batasan.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, said Marcos will have access to the Internet to enable her to continue doing her work even in detention.

Marcos has ignored several invitations to appear before the panel, which is investigating the alleged misuse of P66 million tobacco funds.

Pimentel said the panel will issue a warrant of arrest if Marcos will again skip the probe for the fourth time on July 25.

“She can still perform her duties as provincial governor here. There will be wifi connection…she will have access to the internet. She can bring her cellphone. Our rules are very liberal,” Pimentel told reporters during the media viewing of the detention center.

Marcos’ detention center will also have a receiving room for her guests who can visit her from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“All in all, the detention center is around 70 to 80 square meters, plus the toilet and bath. She can bring her own bed. She can bring her food, but the House of Congress will also provide food,” Pimentel added.

Pimentel earlier warned that his panel is likely to recommend the filing of graft and plunder charges against Marcos using tobacco funds to purchase vehicles. Llanesca T. Panti