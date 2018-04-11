Imee: Robredo all wrong on Top 20 poorest provinces

Was it a simple case of misreading an official data, or an intentional political overture against her political rivals just to score points against them?

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos on Tuesday said she thinks that it was politics that took the better of Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, whom she chided for doing the math wrongly in a recent engagement in the United Kingdom.

Marcos corrected Robredo, who portrayed several provinces as among those in the Top 20 poorest provinces in her speech at the London School of Economics last Friday.

Citing a so-called recent study by Ronald Mendoza, the dean of the Ateneo School of Government, Robredo said

10 provinces with the highest dynastic share in the 2016 elections have consistently ranked in the Top 20 poorest provinces since 2004.

These provinces, according to the Vice President, are Maguindanao, Sulu and Lanao del Sur in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; Batangas and Rizal in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon); Pampanga, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija in Central Luzon; and Pangasinan and Ilocos Norte in Ilocos Region.

She even made the conclusion that these provinces are poor because of the existence of political dynasties.

But Marcos quickly pointed out that Ilocos Norte is “definitely not among the Top 20 poorest provinces” in the Philippines, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“She [Robredo] can easily check her data with experts, especially government agencies like the National Economic and Development Authority or the [PSA] if she wants a more accurate reading on the state of poverty in the provinces,” the governor said.

“For the record, Ilocos Norte has been one of the provinces with the lowest poverty incidence estimates in the past decade and was not one among the Top 20 poorest provinces, “ Marcos added.

Official PSA data shows that Ilocos Norte has 13.7 percent poverty incidence estimate in 2006, 11.1 percent in 2009, 8.4 percent in 2012 and 3.3 percent in 2015.

The Ilocos Norte provincial government recently said it achieved a 16.7 percent economic growth in 2013-2014 compared to the 5.72 percent regional growth and 6.13 percent on a national level.

Ilocos Norte significantly decreased its unemployment rate from 37 percent in 2010 to 4.2 percent today, it added.

Marcos said the province is now one of the few provinces to achieve the Millennium Development Goal of halving the poverty rate.

Also, official records from the Ilocos Norte tourism office put at more than 1.6 million the number of local and foreign tourists who visited the province in 2015 compared to the 259,148 recorded in 2012.

Marcos said Robredo already visited Ilocos Norte twice with her children in tow, “so I guess she should have observed the developments in the province and the lives of the people.”