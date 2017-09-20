Imelda Marcos seeks acquittal in graft cases

FORMER first lady and now Rep. Imelda Marcos of Ilocos Norte is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division to acquit her or dismiss the 10 counts of graft filed against her.

Marcos, who is out on bail, was charged for allegedly having financial or pecuniary interest in and participating in the management of several foundations despite a constitutional prohibition while she was a member of the Interim Batasang Pambansa and when she was minister of the Ministry of Human Settlements from 1968 to 1986.

“Even assuming arguendo that the prohibition under Section 3(h) of R.A. No. 3019 against intervening in a matter before a government office was not repealed by the 1987 Constitution, there is no evidence that the accused intervened in any matter before a government office for her pecuniary benefit,” the defense said in a memorandum filed on Tuesday.

“Furthermore a foundation is not a business,” the defense added in part.

Republic Act (R.A.) 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

With both the prosecution and defense having filed their memoranda, the cases will be submitted for decision.