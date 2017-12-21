IMF approves $2B loan installment for Egypt

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved the third installment of a $12 billion, three-year loan for Egypt, bringing the total released to date to just over $6 billion. The IMF board approved the latest $2 billion disbursement under the deal signed in November 2016, after a fund team last month praised Cairo’s progress on “bold” economic reforms. In order to obtain IMF approval for the loan, the country has implemented a set of drastic reforms, adopting a value-added tax, cutting energy subsidies and floating its pound. But the IMF said the country still has work to do. “The outlook is favorable, but will require sustained efforts to maintain prudent policies and advance structural reforms to support the authorities’ medium-term objective of inclusive growth and job creation,” said David Lipton, IMF first deputy managing director.

AFP