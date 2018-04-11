IMI enters touch sensor business in Japan

The Ayala Group’s semiconductor arm Integrated Micro Electronics (IMI) said on Tuesday that a unit had formed a joint venture with a Japan-based printing company to tap the copper-based touch sensors market.

In a disclosure, IMI said Japan’s Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Toppan) was set to transfer its 65 percent majority stake in newly-created Toppan Touch Panel Products Co., Ltd. to IMI’s subsidiary VIA optronics GmbH (VIA).

The new company will be named VTS-Touchsensor Co., Ltd.

“VTS will develop and manufacture the metal mesh sensors in Japan on the existing premises of Toppan,” IMI said.

“VIA, together with Toppan, will continue to grow the business in all market segments, extend touch sensor production line capacity of VTS and continuously develop the technology itself,” it added.

IMI acquired VIA in 2016 for about P2.5 billion, marking its entry into automotive cameras and display monitors.

IMI reached record-high revenues of over $1 billion for full-year 2017 driven by its recent acquisitions coupled with the strong performance of its automotive and industrial businesses. |

The company’s revenues last year surged 29 percent to $1.09 billion from $843 million in 2016, while net income climbed 21 percent to $34 million from $28.1 million in the previous year.