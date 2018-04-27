IMI posts lower Q1 profit on one-time costs

THE Ayala Group’s semiconductor arm Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) posted a lower net income in the first quarter of this year due to a one-off expense related to its Shenzhen relocation.

In a disclosure on Thursday, IMI said net income in the first quarter stood at $5.6 million, down 35.6 percent from the $8.7 million recorded in the same period last year, due to a $3-million Shenzhen relocation expense.

Excluding the one-off expense, IMI said profit in the first three months amounted to $8.6 million, still at par with last year’s performance.

In August last year, IMI said it was transferring one of its Shenzhen operations to another part of the city after selling its stake in a Shenzhen unit.

Meanwhile, it said revenues in the period climbed 38 percent year-on-year to $325.8 million from $235.9 million previously, propelled by its “automotive, industrial and telecommunications segments, and contributions from its recently acquired entities.”

“More than half of our first quarter growth was contributed by the capabilities-driven acquisitions in the past two years. The strategies we executed are now creating relevant scales which allowed us to expand our portfolio of expertise,” IMI Chief Executive Officer Arthur Tan was quoted as saying.

Revenues from acquired businesses amounted to $78.7 million in January to March this year.

German optical bonding and display solutions provider Via Optronics GmbH, which the group purchased in September 2016, recorded $52.2 million in revenues, while UK-based electronics manufacturer STI booked $26.2 million in revenues.

Revenues from its Europe operations rose 27 percent year-on-year to $84.5 million, while Mexico revenues recorded a 17 percent increase to $22.4 million brought about by their automotive segment.

China revenues climbed 23 percent to $74.5 million buoyed by new industrial applications and automotive platforms.

Philippine revenues booked flat revenues at $66.3 million “as the increase in new industrial and camera businesses offset the declining demand in the security and medical device business.”

“We are seeing the effects of the current component shortages across the various markets that are reflected in longer lead times resulting to higher inventory levels, increased costs to expedite deliveries and higher purchase price. But this situation has not prevented IMI from achieving its target growth,” said Gilles Bernard, IMI president and chief operating officer.