IMI revenues top $1B in 2017

AYALA Group’s semiconductor arm Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) ended 2017 with record revenues of more than $1 billion, boosted by recent acquisitions and the strong performance of its automotive and industrial businesses.

IMI said revenues in 2017 climbed 29 percent to $1.09 billion from $843 million in 2016.

Meanwhile, net income jumped 21 percent to $34 million from $28.1 million in the previous year.

“We’re eager to build on this success and continue to ensure that our diverse capability as an organization will sustain our competitive advantage and stronghold in the global market. As a cohesive global company with a shared vision, we aim to design competitive positions and strategies that capitalize on corporate strengths,” Arthur Tan, IMI chief executive officer, said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

IMI said its Europe operations saw a 14 percent increase in revenues to $276.5 million driven by its automotive segment, while its Mexico operations posted a 29 percent hike in revenues to $84.2 million on the back of numerous projects for North America customers.

Revenues from its China operations grew 4 percent to $271.1 million on rising demand for electric vehicle charging solutions.

Meanwhile, IMI’s Philippine operations also grew 4 percent to generate $263.7 million in revenues driven by its new industrial applications and automotive camera business.

Acquired businesses realized revenues of $193.9 million last year, IMI said. Germany based VIA Optronics accounted for the $148.4 million while its UK-based STI Enterprise added $45.5 million to group revenues in 2017.

IMI said it will continue to invest in automation and high capacity equipment to further drive market share growth.

Last year, IMI earmarked $65.3 million in capital expenditures to finance innovative growth segments.

Started in 1980, IMI is an Ayala Corp. subsidiary engaged in the business of manufacturing semiconductors and electronic devices.