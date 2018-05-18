Immigration: 1,500 foreigners denied entry to Philippines in Q1

ABOUT 1,500 foreigners were turned back at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) during the first four months of the year, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that a total of 1,521 foreigners barred from the country from January to April was slightly lower than the 1,700 who were turned away in the same period in 2017.

Morente said the foreigners were denied entry because they were assessed to likely become public charges or lacked the capacity to sustain their stay in the country and would likely depend on the government for support and were seen as threats to public safety.

The Chinese topped the list of foreigners whose entry had been denied at 583, followed by the Indians at 123, 103 Koreans, 72 Americans, and 36 Nigerians.

While majority were intercepted at NAIA, others were stopped at the airports of Mactan, Clark, Kalibo, Iloilo, and Davao.

Morente said the number of foreigners stopped from entering the country was a result of the agency’s rigorous efforts to thwart the undesirables. KIM MALAIT