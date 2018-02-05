Immigration baristas

THE US Congress Coffee Shop has been coming up with several immigration blends in small paper cups seeking House and Senate member approvals—but not the public.

Quite a few new concoctions seem to have more thumbs up than most especially, from the White House and President Trump’s base.

HR 1149 -Nuclear Family Priority Act proposes to remove parents from the category of “immediate relatives” not subject to the annual quota. The House of Representatives bill only includes the spouses and minor children of US citizens and reduces the allocation for family-based petitions from 226,000 to 88,000 worldwide. The bill was introduced by Rep. Jody Hice (Republican, Georgia) on February 16 last year with 16 co-sponsors.

S.354 -RAISE Act, introduced by Senator Tom Cotton (Republican, Arizona), which mainly seeks to eliminate the Diversity Visa Program, to limit the President’s discretion in setting the number of refugees admitted annually to the US, to reduce the number of family-sponsored immigrants, to create a new nonimmigrant classification for the parents of adult US citizens.

HR 3775 – Immigration in the National Interest Act also intends to eliminate the Diversity Visa Program, limit the President’s discretion in setting the number of refugees admitted annually to the United States, reduce the number of family-sponsored immigrants, and create a new non-immigrant classification for the parents of adult US citizens.

However, HR 3775 recommends a points-based skilled migration system to the US replacing the current employment-based categories. The bill was introduced by Rep. Lamar Smith (Republican, Texas) with 21 co-sponsors.

A Senate counterpart bill, S 1720, RAISE Act, was introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (Republican, Arizona) emphasizing a skills-based immigration points system versus chain migration or the current family-sponsored categories while also eliminating the Diversity Visa Program and limits the number of refugees admitted annually to the US.

HR 3647, Save America Comprehensive Immigration Act of 2017, on the other hand, increases the worldwide level of family-based sponsors to 960,000; enhance the Child Status Protection Act; allow the legalization of undocumented aliens who have been in the US for at least five years and create a Board of Visa Appeals for family-based visa cases. The bill was introduced by Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat, Texas).

The bill that appears to have the best chance of passing the US Congress taste test is HR 4760 Securing America’s Future Act of 2018, introduced by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (Republican, Virgina.) The bill introduced on January 10, 2018 proposes the largest reduction of family-based visas, from 226,000 to only 87,934 yearly while increasing the employment-based visa allocations, from 140,000 to 195,000 annually worldwide and creating a new H-2C for agricultural workers.

HR 4760 also would now authorize consular officers to require DNA testing to establish family relationships. Currently, visa and adjudication officers may suggest DNA testing, but they may not require it.

The Goodlatte bill appears to have the backing of conservatives and thus the best chance of moving forward.

The Conservative Review considers the Goodlatte bill as providing conservatives “with the best opportunity to refocus the national discussion on immigration on the priorities of Americans first rather than being all about amnesty.”

Why? Because H.R.4760 serves “many” if not “all of the critical items on the conservative wish list:

• Elimination of “family-based chain migration for all categories of immigration… including those already on the visa waiting list. David Horowitz, author of the article says “(T)his is the most immediate and categorical immigration reform in over a half-century.”

• Reform of asylum reform, Central American migrant movement and cutting law enforcement grants to sanctuary cities.

• Require all businesses to use mandatory verification of an applicant’s eligibility (immigration status) to work through E-verify.

• Abolition of the diversity visa lottery

• Ending the catch-and-release procedure by explicitly requiring ICE to detain illegal aliens who are a risk.

• Tougher deportation and mandatory prison sentences for criminal legal aliens and those who attempt to re-enter the country illegally.

• Increased hiring of 5,000 new border agents and 5,000 new ICE agents; construction of a “full border wall” and require a complete exit-entry visa tracking.

Overstaying and overbearing

The Goodlatte bill would require the Secretary of Homeland Security to provide a report on the number of those who have overstayed their visas. The overstayers shall be categorized based on their country of origin when and where they were admitted with valid visas. The unwritten provision does not describe how the overstayers would be monitored

An amendment that the Conservative Review proposed would enable HR 4674 to become law is deterring or criminalizing going to the US to give birth.

Anchor babies and anchor tourism, Horowitz insists should be the prospective way of preventing aliens from using America’s nationality laws to get US citizenship for kids born in the country. The Conservative Review report says birth tourism is “really the prime motivator and is one of the most egregious injustices to the American people.”

Birth tourism “undermines any temporary guest worker program, because once they have kids here, they will never go home.” Consequently, the illegal or undocumented parents receive welfare benefits on the child’s behalf.

While there are no official numbers on “birth tourism,” the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that about 36,000 women come to the US every year to give birth, so their children can automatically become American citizens.

In addition to those from Taiwan, South Korea, Nigeria, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico, a growing number of Russian women are lured to the South Florida shores to have their “amerikantsies” – a common and endearing term for babies born to Russian women.

Ekaterina Kuyznetsova, one of dozens of Russian birth tourists interviewed by NBC News said: “It’s really common. When I was taking the plane to come here, it was not only me. It was four or five women flying here.”

Ekaterina is among the tens of thousands of birth mothers who spend tens and thousands of dollars to get their babies the American passport – which to millions more outside or inside the United States complete the American dream.

To the 800,000 Dreamers in the US – minors who were brought into the US by their parents—the Goodlatte bill is a developing nightmare, a bitterly roasted legislative blend that should not be in America’s immigration menu.