THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has barred the entry of 2,700 undesirable foreigners into the country in the first six months of 2017 as part of the agency’s intensified border security campaign.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said on Wednesday that the figure was 39 percent higher than the 1,948 recorded for the same period in 2016.

Of the 2,717 who were turned back, 2,421 were barred at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) while 296 others were prevented entry in the airports of Cebu, Davao, Clark, Iloilo, Kalibo, Laoag, Puerto Princesa, and the Zamboanga seaport in Zamboanga City.

NAIA-BI statistics showed that the Chinese topped the list of aliens who were prevented entry at 1,594. They were followed by 127 Indians, 117 Koreans, 106 Americans, 101 Vietnamese, and 43 Indonesians.

The BI processed more than 3.6 million foreigners who entered the country from January to June. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL