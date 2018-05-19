Immigration bureau denies entry to 1,500 foreigners

Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) turned back about 1,500 foreigners during the first quarter of the year, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said 1,521 aliens were barred from the country from January to April, slightly lower than the 1,700 who were turned away in the same period last year.

“We were able to stop these unwanted aliens from entering our country due to the continued vigilance of immigration officers manning our ports of entry. They have been very zealous in performing their jobs as gatekeepers of our country,” Morente said.

He disclosed that foreigners were denied entry after being identified as likely to become public charges or those who seem to lack the capacity to sustain their stay in the country and would likely depend on the government for sustenance.

Morente added that denial of entry is also based on the immigration officer’s assessment of whether a foreigner’s presence appears to be a threat to public safety.

According to acting BI Port Operations Division Chief Marc Red Mariñas, some of the aliens who were denied entry are in the Bureau’s blacklist of undesirable aliens such as fugitives, suspected terrorists and convicted sex offenders.

“We also turned away foreign passengers who did not have entry visas and those who failed to procure outbound tickets which is a basic requirement for foreign tourists,” Mariñas said.

BI figures show that 583 Chinese nationals are included in the list of denied aliens, along with 123 Indians, 103 Koreans, 72 Americans and 36 Nigerians.

While the bulk of the aliens were intercepted at the NAIA, there were also others who were turned away in the airports of Mactan, Clark, Kalibo, Iloilo and Davao.

Morente revealed that the figures are the results of the agency’s rigorous efforts to thwart the entry of undesirable aliens into the country.