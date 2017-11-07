Immigration to deport Chinese fugitive wanted for economic crimes

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) will deport a Chinese fugitive wanted by authorities in Beijing for economic crimes.

Lin Ayong, 54, was arrested last November 2 by the operatives of the BI-Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) in a mission order issued by Commissioner Jaime Morente at the request of the Chinese Embassy.

“He will be deported for being an undocumented alien and for being undesirable due to his criminal record for which he is deemed a threat to public safety and security,” Morente said.

The Chinese government has also cancelled Lin’s passport, making him an undocumented alien in the Philippines.

Immigration Acting Spokesman Grifton Medina said Lin was now being detained at the BI Detention Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while waiting for the order by the Bureau’s Board of Commissioners for the suspect’s Summary Deportation.

“He will be placed in our Immigration Blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines,” Medina said.

BI Intelligence Officer and BI-FSU Chief, Bobby Raquepo, revealed that Lin arrived in the Philippines in 2016 as a tourist.

Raquepo said that the Chinese Embassy did not provide any information about the alleged economic crimes committed by Lin. ASHLEY JOSE