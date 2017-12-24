Immigration lookout issued vs Aquino, 8 others over Dengvaxia controversy

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against former president Benigno Aquino III, former health secretary Janette Garin and seven others over alleged irregularities in the acquisition and distribution of the P3.5 billion Dengvaxia vaccine.

“Considering the gravity of the possible offenses which may have been committed there is a strong probability that they may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal process of the government,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in a memorandum signed on December 23 and addressed to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Also on the ILBO aside from Aquino and Garin are:

– Florencio Abad, former budget secretary

– Paquito Ochoa Jr., former executive secretary

– Olivier Brandicourt, Sanofi Pasteur chief executive officer

– Guillaume Leroy, Sanofi Pasteur vice president

– Thomas Triomphee, Sanofi Pasteur Asia Pacific head

– Carlito Realuto, Sanofi-Aventis Philippines country chairman

– Ruby Dizon, Sanofi Pasteur medical director

The ILBO was issued after Party-list group Gabriela filed a graft complaint against Aquino and some of his former Cabinet secretaries over the government’s P3.5 anti-dengue vaccination program.

The Department of Health (DoH) said that more than 830,000 children from public schools in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) and Cebu were vaccinated with Dengvaxia. The department has ordered a halt to the implementation of the program after its manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur, admitted that the vaccine may aggravate the condition of a first-time dengue patient.

While the ILBO could not bar persons of interest from leaving the country, it could alert authorities on their movements.