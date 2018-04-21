Immigration officials arrest Chinese fugitive

IMMIGRATION Commissioner Jaime Morente said that Shi Hongye, 36, a fugitive wanted for economic crimes in China was arrested on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) fugitive search unit (FSU). Morente said Shi will be sent back to China as the BI board of commissioners already issued a summary deportation order for him on November 17, 2017. The arresting agents chanced upon Shi during an operation to capture another Chinese fugitive, Miao You Chun, who did not appear at the scene. Miao, like his compatriot Shi, is also in the BI’s wanted list for fugitives wanted for economic crimes in China. The Immigration intelligence officer and FSU chief Bobby Raquepo disclosed that Shi is also an undocumented alien as the Chinese government has already cancelled his passport. He will be deported as soon as the Chinese embassy issues him his travel documents.