Immigration stops syndicate from smuggling 4 foreigners out of PH

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted attempts by an alleged syndicate to smuggle four foreigners to the United Kingdom and Canada, using Manila as a transit point.

Marc Red Marinas, chief of BI Port Operations Division, identified the foreign nationals as Waheed Zeeshan, Pakistani; Bo Hong, Chinese; Naty Kanda Mizdi and Caleb Mizdi, both Congelese.

However, the bureau did not identify the syndicate involved.

Marinas disclosed on Tuesday that Zeeshan and Hong were apprehended last January 17 while the Congolese passengers were only arrested on January 21 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente commended the officers responsible for the arrest of the foreigners who tried to gain illegal entry to Western countries using fake travel documents given by syndicate.

Zeeshan was intercepted upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur after the BI officer certified that the passport he presented was fake.

“It was learned that he planned to leave Manila for London on January 26 and that he has two Pakistani passports in his luggage,” Morente said.

Hong was stopped from leaving for Toronto after it was discovered that he presented a fake Mexican passport. The Canadian embassy also certified that the Canadian visa sticker Hong presented was bogus. ASHLEY JOSE