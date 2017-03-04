IMO, Marina bolster PH maritime education

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) last week conducted a workshop for maritime teachers and instructors on teaching the energy efficient operation of ships, which will help enhance the Philippines’ maritime training curriculum, organizers said.

The national workshop on the “Implementation IMO Model Course 4.05 on Energy Efficient Operation of Ships” was conducted at the H20 Hotel in Manila on February 23 and 24 for instructors from maritime training institutes to enable them to organize and introduce the topic “Energy Efficient Operations of Ships” in their teaching curriculum and lectures.

The training program is part of a larger drive by the IMO with United Nations support to improve energy efficiency and lessen the environmental impact of shipping operations.

The delivery of the workshop was part of the capacity-building initiative under the Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnership (GloMEEP) which the IMO together with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United National Development Program (UNDP) have put together to assist countries with the implementation of the IMO mandatory instrument relating to ship energy efficiency, specifically Chapter 4, Annex VI of the International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, 1978 as amended (MARPOL).

Deputy Administrator for Operations of Marina Capt. Alfredo Vidal Jr. in his opening remarks during the first day expressed gratitude to IMO for the continuing support the organization extends to the Philippines through the delivery of technical cooperation assistance in the form of training and workshops. He recognized the importance of the subject and the impact of providing participants with better perspective on ship energy efficiency necessary in promoting a healthy environment.

At the end of the two-day workshop, Ms. Astrid Dispert, GloMEEP Technical Adviser of the IMO Marine Environment Division expressed optimism the country will successfully proceed with plans to achieve fuel efficiency for ships based on the impressive interest and purposeful participation of the participants.