Impact of coal tax on power rates ‘minimal’–NEA

THE effect of the higher excise tax on coal on power rates would have a “minimal” impact on consumers, especially in the provinces, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) assured on Wednesday.

The NEA made the assurance, despite imminent adjustments in monthly electricity bills, for the reason that “not all distribution utilities (DUs) derive their energy sources purely from coal.”

“On the average, [for]those who get their power supply from ECs [and use]136 kilowatts per hour (kWh), the price would range between P680 and P700. The excise tax would result in an increase of about 70 centavos per bill,” NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong explained in Filipino.

Of the country’s 121 ECs, 74 get their supply from coal-fired power plants. Of this number, 47 are using more than 50 percent of their electricity requirement.

Masongsong attributed this to ECs tapping renewable energy (RE) sources, including solar, hydro, wind and biomass.

Still, he said his agency will keep a close eye on ECs that might “take advantage of the higher coal excise tax to jack up electricity rates, considering that 30 percent to 35 percent of their baseload comes from this fossil-fuel source.”

The NEA will also inspect the power-supply agreements signed by power cooperatives under its umbrella to protect consumers.

This comes after Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act, took effect on January 1. President Rodrigo Duterte signed it on December 19, 2017.

Under Train, the coal excise tax is raised from P10 per metric ton (MT) to P50 this year, P100 in 2019 and P150 in 2020.

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) had said the projected total increase in electricity rates could be 8 centavos per kWh.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Utility Economics Lawrence Fernandez told reporters on Tuesday that the power firm was expecting the coal tax’s implementation to be staggered.