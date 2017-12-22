Impartial investigation on arrest of vice mayor, husband sought

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr. has called for an impartial inquiry into the arrest of Vice Mayor Ella Celestina Garcia-Yulo of Moises Padilla town and her husband Felix Mathias.

“Investigators must be free of any influence from the Yulos and the officers who arrested them,” Marañon said on Thursday.

The police caught the Bacolod City-bound couple while on board a Mitsubishi Strada, at a checkpoint on Moises Padilla-La Castellana boundary on Tuesday.

Guns, sachets of shabu and cash were seized from them, investigators said.

Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil Jr., provincial police director, has created a fact-finding team to investigate the reported arrest.

Marañon dismissed as “hearsay” allegations that the vice mayor was connected with the New People’s Army (NPA) and that the couple are drug suspects.

“We need concrete proof that she is supporting the NPA,” the governor said. “It is easy to make allegations but we need evidence to substantiate them.”

Senior Insp. Alan Reloj, Moises Padilla police chief, and policemen recovered four caliber .45 pistols, two hand grenades, sachets of shabu and P45,000 cash from the Yulos’ vehicle.

The Yulos are detained at the Moises Padilla police station.

The vice mayor claimed they had license to possess the guns and the drugs were “planted.”

She called the act of Reloj was “political harassment” as some of her people have filed charges against the latter for alleged planting of evidence against them.

Eugene Y. Adiong